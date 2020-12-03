IKEA chooses China’s Tmall to test sales through a third party for first time

Retail News

Reuters

IKEA has begun selling its products on Alibaba-owned Tmall in China. It marks the first time in history that the world’s largest furniture of retailer has sold its goods through a third party. “We are testing this to see ‘how does this impact our brand, how does this impact our infrastructure, our own stores and e-commerce, do we reach new segments … and of course also what will the result look like’,” said Tolga Once, head of Ingka, the largest owner of IKEA stores.