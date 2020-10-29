IKEA sticking to its expansion plans

Retail News

Reuters

Ingka Centres, which owns 45 malls anchored by IKEA stores across Europe, Russia and China, is holding to its expansion plans, including entering the U.S. market in 2021. The company has said that it has seen customers returning to stores after stay-at-home orders have been lifted in countries where it operates. “Our results this year represent a robust performance under the circumstances we have witnessed,” said Gerard Groener, manager director for Ingka Centres. “The pandemic is not over yet, and we are likely to face more near-term challenges. But we believe we are well placed to handle these.”