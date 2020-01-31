IKEA to give customers more control over their personal data

Retail News
IKEA to give customers more control over their personal dataThe Wall Street Journal 01/31/2020
IKEA will give consumers the option of choosing what if any personal information it can collect and use. “We are doing this because we believe it’s the right thing to do and we believe it makes business sense to respect people’s data,” said Barbara Martin Coppola, chief digital officer at Ingka Group, the largest IKEA franchisee and operator.
