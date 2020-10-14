IKEA used furniture buyback program set to go in Canada

Retail News
IKEA used furniture buyback program set to go in CanadaThe New York Times 10/14/2020
IKEA is rolling out a used furniture buyback program next month just ahead of Black Friday in 27 countries, including Canada, but not in the U.S. “By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, Ikea hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come,” the company said in a news release.
