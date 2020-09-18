‘Illusion cakes’ really helped save a bakery from COVID-19

Retail News
‘Illusion cakes’ really helped save a bakery from COVID-19Reuters 09/17/2020
The Harley Cake Studio bakery in Hong Kong has sought to create a niche for itself by creating baked goods that look like everyday items, such as a dish sponge, flip-flops and sea-urchin sashimi. Harley Cake’s founders, Alison Chan and Cony Lam, credit these “illusion cakes” with helping to save their business during the pandemic.
