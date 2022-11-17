Inflation and bird flu make Thanksgiving turkeys tougher to swallow, financially

Retail News
Inflation and bird flu make Thanksgiving turkeys tougher to swallow, financiallyThe Associated Press/Fortune 11/17/2022
The cost of a Thanksgiving meal is significantly more expensive this year compared to 2021 as food prices have risen about 10 percent. Inflation and a lack of turkeys due to the culling of flocks in response to bird flu outbreaks are the main causes behind record high wholesale prices.
