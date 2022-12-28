Inflation didn’t treat all categories equally in 2022

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Consumer prices for groceries rose 12 percent year-over-year as of November, according to Labor Department data, and for those that like to bake, the news was worse — flour cost nearly 25 percent more and egg prices shot up almost 50 percent. And yet some product categories were less affected — meat only rose about 1 percent — and some actually became more affordable. TVs were on average 17 percent cheaper in November vs. the previous year period.