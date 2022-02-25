Inflation hasn’t brought big changes in shopping behavior yet

Retail News
Inflation hasn’t brought big changes in shopping behavior yetCNBC 02/25/2022
Top executives in retail and consumer packaged goods companies said that consumers have yet to make any dramatic shifts in purchasing behavior even as prices have continued to rise. How consumers will react if prices climb higher, a likelihood with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine driving up the cost of fuel, remains to be seen.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!