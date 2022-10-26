Inflation hits Barbie where it hurts

Retail News
Inflation hits Barbie where it hurtsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 10/26/2022
Mattel cut its profit forecast and said it would increase its Christmas season promotion as inflation is causing American consumers to question the need to buy Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price toys. “We are in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic environment, which equals volatility,” said Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!