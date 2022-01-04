Inflation jumped 6.4 percent in February

Retail News
Inflation jumped 6.4 percent in FebruaryThe New York Times 03/31/2022
Price increases continue at a 40-year high as evidenced by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index which rose by 6.4 percent for the year ending Feb. 28. The rate in February topped the 6.1 percent rise registered at the end of January. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked increases in the price of fuel and other commodities, which is expected to result in even higher inflationary rates.
Discussions
