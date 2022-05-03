Inflation leads to more cases of buyer’s remorse

Retail News

CNBC

Higher prices take some of the fun out of “retail therapy” and research shows that consumers are more likely to question their purchases. “What we find is, to the degree you’re feeling more financially constrained and make a purchase, you’re actually less happy with that purchase than you would have been if you weren’t feeling financially constrained,” said Gavan Fitzsimons, a professor of marketing and psychology at Duke’s Fugua School of Business.