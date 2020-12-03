Retail News

Instacart and DoorDash to offer paid leave for shoppers and dashers with coronavirus

The Verge 03/11/2020

Instacart has said it will offer up to 14 days pay for any of its shoppers affected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). DoorDash announced it will offer “up to two weeks of assistance to Dashers and Caviar couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are subject to quarantine at the direction of public health officials.”

Discussions
