Investor exuberance doesn’t guarantee GameStop will be a winner

Retail News
Investor exuberance doesn’t guarantee GameStop will be a winnerFast Company 01/27/2021
GameStop has seen shares in the company stock shoot up wildly this year based on the addition of co-founder and former CEO of Chewy to its board and the expectation that blockbuster video games will hit the market this year. Those factors, while encouraging, can not hide the fundamental challenges facing GameStop’s business as more and consumers get their gaming entertainment via the cloud rather than buying games in stores.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!