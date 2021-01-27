Retail News

Investor exuberance doesn’t guarantee GameStop will be a winner

GameStop has seen shares in the company stock shoot up wildly this year based on the addition of co-founder and former CEO of Chewy to its board and the expectation that blockbuster video games will hit the market this year. Those factors, while encouraging, can not hide the fundamental challenges facing GameStop’s business as more and consumers get their gaming entertainment via the cloud rather than buying games in stores.

