Investors disappointed by Home Depot’s forecast

Investors disappointed by Home Depot’s forecastReuters/Yahoo Finance 02/21/2023
Home Depot’s same-store sales fell 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter as the number of customer transactions fell six percent. The home improvement giant said that it now expects its annual earnings per share to decline in the mid-single digits. “The macro environment seemingly has caught up with Home Depot,” said D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker.
