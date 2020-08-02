Irish plant-based brand looks to set down strong roots in Meiriceá

Retail News
Irish plant-based brand looks to set down strong roots in MeiriceáForbes 02/06/2020
Strong Roots sells a wide variety of frozen plant-based products in the frozen aisles of grocery stores in Ireland and the UK. The brand is in the early stages of entering the U.S. market and is currently being sold by Safeway, Target and Wegmans. Whole Foods will roll out the brand’s line nationwide this spring.
