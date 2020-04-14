J.C. Penney hires consulting firm as it considers its options

Retail News
J.C. Penney hires consulting firm as it considers its optionsBloomberg/Yahoo Finance 04/14/2020
J.C. Penney has hired AlixPartners to provide it with advice as the department store retailer considers its options, with its stores shut down across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. Penney is also working with Kirkland & Ellis, a restructuring firm, and Lazard, the investment bank, as it deals with a debt load of roughly $4 billion.
Discussions
