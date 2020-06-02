J.C. Penney makes big bet with relaunch of women’s denim line

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

J.C. Penney has relaunched its a.n.a. brand featuring denim items in 15 styles and fits and 51 fabric washes. “We heard the customer say, ‘I know you do career and fancy, but I don’t like you as a casual destination,’ ” said Michelle Wlazlo, the chain’s chief merchant. “We knew we had to do something about that declaration.”