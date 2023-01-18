J. Crew is the latest to enter resale market

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

J. Crew has launched a resale program — J. Crew Always — that will offer second-hand clothing and vintage apparel online through jcrew.com and ThredUp. “Resale is still quite small for us, but ultimately the goal is to grow a circular business where you can extend the life of a product and it’s profitable and it does really well,” said Liz Hershfield, senior vice president & head of sustainability for J. Crew Group, at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York.