JCPenney to focus on core customers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Marc Rosen, the new CEO of JCPenney, is focusing the company on delighting its core customer base instead of engaging in a Quixotic attempt to gain new ones. The department store chain is focusing on customers with median household incomes between $50,000 and $75,000 who are looking for affordable clothing and items for their homes. “The biggest difference this time is we are loving those who love us. We need to give them more opportunity to come back and find things they love,” Mr. Rosen said.