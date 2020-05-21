J&J to stop selling baby powder with talcum

Retail News

USA Today

Johnson & Johnson has announced that it will stop selling its talc-based baby powder after users claimed it caused cancer. “Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” the company said in a statement. The consumer packaged goods company will continue selling its corn-based baby powder in North America.