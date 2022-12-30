Jobless numbers reflect ‘very tight’ labor market

Retail News
Jobless numbers reflect ‘very tight’ labor marketCNN 12/29/2022
The Dow rallied yesterday on the back of the weekly unemployment report from the Labor Department showing a slight increase to 225,000 initial claims vs. the previous week. Economists see ongoing stability in the labor market, however the report’s continuing claims number increased to 1.71 million, the highest since February, signaling that laid-off workers may be having trouble finding re-employment.
