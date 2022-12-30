Retail News

Jobless numbers reflect ‘very tight’ labor market

CNN 12/29/2022

The Dow rallied yesterday on the back of the weekly unemployment report from the Labor Department showing a slight increase to 225,000 initial claims vs. the previous week. Economists see ongoing stability in the labor market, however the report’s continuing claims number increased to 1.71 million, the highest since February, signaling that laid-off workers may be having trouble finding re-employment.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!