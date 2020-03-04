Judge says Hobby Lobby, Joann and Michaels are not ‘essential’ retailers

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an order requiring that Hobby Lobby shut its doors. “I just want to make it clear to Hobby Lobby and anybody who is foolish enough to follow in their footsteps, that in Dallas County, the government — and 99.9% of the business community — puts public health over profits,” he said. The judge also said that arts and crafts stores are not essential businesses under Texas’ Critical Infrastructure Security Act and that violators can be fined up to $1,000 a day and up to six months in jail.