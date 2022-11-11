KFC Germany apologies for tone deaf Kristallnacht promo

Retail News

The Washington Post

Kristallnacht in Germany references when Nazi thugs attacked the homes of Jewish people as well as their businesses and synagogues. The name references the broken glass that was left everywhere as 91 Jewish people were killed and 30,000 men were sent to concentration camps. KFC in Germany marked the occasion on Wednesday by offering a chicken promotion. The blowback was swift. The company later apologized for what it called an “error” in its system that it promised to correct.