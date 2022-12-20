‘Kidults’ responsible for one quarter of toy sales

Retail News

CNBC

Toys bought by adults (not to be confused with those “adult toys” that come in plain brown packages) are driving most of the growth in the toy industry, according to NPD Group data. Although the “kidult” cohort is considered to start at age 12, many of the consumers buying up action figures, board games and Legos are mature adults looking to rekindle simpler memories of childhood. Purchases by this group account for about one quarter of all sales each year, or roughly $9 billion worth.