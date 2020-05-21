King Soopers associate dies after contracting coronavirus

Retail News

CBS Denver

Randy Narvaez, an employee at a King Soopers store in Denver, passed away after becoming ill with COVID-19. Mr. Narvaez, who was one of around a dozen employees at the store who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, worked for the Kroger-owned chain for 30 years. Kim Cordova, president of Local 7 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, who grew up with Mr. Narvaez, said, “He was just the sweetest guy everybody loved his smile. He was a huge Denver Broncos fan.”