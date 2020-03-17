Kohl’s to bring Lands’ End online

Retail News
Kohl’s to bring Lands’ End onlineMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 03/16/2020
Two Wisconsin-based retailers — Kohl’s and Lands’ End — announced that they will be working together with kohls.com selling Lands’ End’s entire line of women’s, men’s, kid’s and home merchandise on the site. Kohl’s will also sell Lands’ End seasonal items in 150 of its stores. Some locations will feature a Lands’ End store within Kohl’s.
Discussions
