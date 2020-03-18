Kroger CEO looks to calm customers concerned about out-of-stocks

Retail News

The Cincinnati Enquirer

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has told customers and the administration in Washington that Americans need not worry about food shortages. “We asked President Trump and vice president Pence to let people know there’s plenty of food and plenty of things in the supply chain,” McMullen told The Enquirer. “And as long as customers just buy what they need and don’t hoard, there will be no problems at all – there’s plenty of food in the supply chain.”