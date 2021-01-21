Kroger ends contributions to nonprofit after learning it supported militia group

Retail News
Kroger ends contributions to nonprofit after learning it supported militia groupCincinnati Enquirer 01/20/2021
Kroger has pulled its charitable contributions from a group in Indiana after learning funds were being distributed to the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group that has been linked to the attempted coup at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. “Given the concerning nature of the allegations against this organization, we have immediately removed the group from receiving customer-directed funds,” Kroger said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!