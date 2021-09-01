Kroger has learned how to communicate during a pandemic

Retail News
Kroger has learned how to communicate during a pandemicPRWeek 01/07/2021
Kristal Howard, head of communications and media relations for Kroger, has pointed to unique challenges the retailer has faced in communicating key messages to stakeholders during the pandemic. “It’s different from an acute crisis where you have a playbook,” she said. “We know how to handle it if we’re going into the hole for a day or a week or two, but there aren’t any playbooks out there for a crisis that lasts a year. How do you ensure that you’re devising communication plans that are clear and concise when you don’t know everything?”
Discussions
