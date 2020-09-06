Kroger makes streaming ad pitch to CPG brands with Roku

Retail News

Adweek

Kroger will integrate data from its newly launched Precision Marketing shopper data division to better target and measure results across the roughly 40 million households in the U.S. that use the Roku streaming service. “We’re looking to move beyond traditional awareness metrics — impressions, reach, frequency — kind of the core of what has stayed grounded within linear buying and planning,” said Cara Pratt, VP of commercial and product strategy for Kroger Precision Marketing. “We’re excited about where this is going to go and how this will help brands makes the best decisions for where they want to invest.”