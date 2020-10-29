Kroger offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmacies

Retail News
Kroger offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at all its pharmaciesCincinnati.com/The Enquirer 10/28/2020
Kroger announced that it will make FDA-authorized COVID-19 antibody tests available to customers at all of its stores with pharmacies. The tests, which cost $25, typically provide results within 15 minutes. The tests will let Kroger’s customers know if they have previously been infected and assist clinicians in understanding the long-term affects of the virus.
