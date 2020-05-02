Kroger pilots ‘nutrition prescription’ program at Ohio supermarket

Retail News
Kroger pilots ‘nutrition prescription’ program at Ohio supermarketSupermarket News 02/04/2020
A local physician in Cincinnati is writing prescriptions for diabetes patients to meet with a registered dietician at a Kroger in Forest Park, OH. “Upon successful completion of this pilot, we have plans for rapid expansion, with a vision of filling more nutrition prescriptions than we do prescription for medication,” said Kroger Health registered dietitian Bridget Wojciak, RDN/LD.
Discussions
