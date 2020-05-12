Kroger raises its 2020 profit forecast

Retail News
Kroger raises its 2020 profit forecastReuters 12/04/2020
Kroger said that it expects its digital sales growth rate to slow in 2021 after posting very strong numbers in 2020. The grocery giant forecasts its annual same-store sales will grow around 14 percent, higher than its previous guidance of 13 percent. Kroger also is expecting to post earnings per share between $3.30 and $3.35, compared to the $3.20 to $3.30 it previously forecast
Discussions
