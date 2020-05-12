Kroger raises its 2020 profit forecast

Retail News

Reuters

Kroger said that it expects its digital sales growth rate to slow in 2021 after posting very strong numbers in 2020. The grocery giant forecasts its annual same-store sales will grow around 14 percent, higher than its previous guidance of 13 percent. Kroger also is expecting to post earnings per share between $3.30 and $3.35, compared to the $3.20 to $3.30 it previously forecast