Kroger reports 30 percent jump in sales

Retail News
Kroger reports 30 percent jump in salesCincinnati Enquirer 04/01/2020
Kroger reported that sales at the grocery giant’s stores increased 30 percent, excluding fuel, in March. The company said the increase was driven “by dramatically heightened demand in the middle of the month as customers were stockpiling.” The company, which saw its increases slow later in the month, said it was too early to predict whatever might be the “new normal” for consumer purchases in its stores.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!