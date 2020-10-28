Retail News

Kroger seeks ‘real change’ with its diversity initiative

Supermarket News 10/26/2020

Kroger’s “Framework for Action” plan is touted by the grocery giant as a strategy to create a more diverse and inclusive corporate culture. “We’ve listened closely to our half a million associates and countless communities across the nation, ‘ said CEO Rodney McMullen. “It’s never been clearer that our collective energy is necessary to achieve true and lasting equality.”

