L Brands exec appears to have been pushed out after she reported abuse

Retail News

The New York Times

Monica Mitro, the former executive vice president of public relations for Victoria’s Secret, told a former board member about mistreatment at the hands of Ed Razek, an L Brands executive who was forced out of the company for sexual harassment and mistreatment of employees and women who modeled for the retailer. Shortly after that, Ms. Mitro was placed on administrative leave. Since then, she has hired lawyers and come to a settlement with L Brands over the situation surrounding her leave. Ms. Mitro signed a non-disclosure agreement with her former employer that prevents her from commenting on the case.