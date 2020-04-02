L Brands pulls underwear model imagery from investor website

Retail News
L Brands pulls underwear model imagery from investor websiteFast Company 02/04/2020
Rumors have been circulating of late that L Brands plans to sell its Victoria’s Secret business. Over the weekend, The New York Times ran a report alleging a culture of misogyny at the company. Since then, L Brands has removed images of underwear models from its investor site, replacing them with photos of scented candles sold by the company’s Bath and Body Works chain.
