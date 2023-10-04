LA City Council Moves Closer to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses
CBS News
The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to advance a proposal aimed at banning cashless retail businesses. Introduced by Councilwoman Heather Hutt in August, the motion underscores the importance of cash as a payment option for various demographics, including low-income residents, seniors, and vulnerable groups like the homeless and immigrants. The proposal seeks to ensure economic inclusivity by allowing all city residents, regardless of their access to other forms of payment, the ability to pay in cash for goods and services.
