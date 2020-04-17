Land O’Lakes removes Native American woman graphic from its packaging

Retail News

USA Today

Americans are used to seeing an image of a Native American woman kneeling on Land O’Lakes butter and other products. That is changing as the brand has decided to emphasize that it is “Farmer-Owned Since 1921” instead. “As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture — and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” said Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, in a statement.