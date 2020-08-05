Landlord sues Gap over unpaid rent

Retail News
Landlord sues Gap over unpaid rentBloomberg/MSN 05/07/2020
The landlord at Gap’s store at 1212 Avenue of Americas in Manhattan is suing the retailer for non-payment of rent in April and May. Gap left the landlord with an unpaid bill of $530,334, according to a lawsuit filed against the retailer. The store’s landlord, 48th Americas LLC, is also asking for attorney fees of at least $20,000.
Discussions
