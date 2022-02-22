Landlords fill empty retail space with doctors and dentists

Retail News
Landlords fill empty retail space with doctors and dentistsThe New York Times 02/22/2022
Landlords have lost tenants during the pandemic and have found it more difficult to find other merchants to sign leases for vacant space. Doctors and dentist offices have helped fill some of the open slots as medical professional are drawn to high traffic storefronts now listed at more attractive lease terms than in the past.
Discussions
