Landlords fill empty retail space with doctors and dentists

The New York Times 02/22/2022

Landlords have lost tenants during the pandemic and have found it more difficult to find other merchants to sign leases for vacant space. Doctors and dentist offices have helped fill some of the open slots as medical professional are drawn to high traffic storefronts now listed at more attractive lease terms than in the past.

