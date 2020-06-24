LA’s clothing manufacturers answer the call for masks

Retail News
LA’s clothing manufacturers answer the call for masksLos Angeles Times 06/22/2020
More than 400 apparel manufacturing companies in Los Angeles saw their businesses interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Turning on a virtual dime, the companies began manufacturing masks in response to market demand and calls from governmental officials. In the process, they appear to have entered into a market that will remain for some time to come.
Discussions
