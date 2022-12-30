LA’s new ordinance mandates 14-day advanced worker scheduling notification

Retail News

JD Supra

The city of Los Angeles has passed a new “Fair Work Week Ordinance” that is intended to give workers more protection over sudden shift changes that can play havoc with work/life balance. The new mandate, to go into effect in April 2023, will require retail businesses having 300 or more employees to notify workers about their coming schedules in writing 14 days in advance. Workers will have the right to refuse scheduling changes within the 14-day window, and may be eligible for extra (perhaps ironically named) “predictability pay” if volunteering to accept changed or extra hours.