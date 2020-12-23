Last minute shoppers may have to wait until after Christmas for gifts to arrive

Retail News
Last minute shoppers may have to wait until after Christmas for gifts to arriveThe Washington Post 12/21/2020
Retailers and shipping firms have staffed up and taken steps to encourage Americans to shop earlier this year than past Christmas holidays. The reality, however, is that many shoppers waited to the eleventh hour to get serious about placing online orders. The procrastinators may find that getting orders by the Christmas is nothing more than wishful thinking.
