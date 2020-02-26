Late Christmas shoppers helped boost Macy’s 4Q results

Retail News
Late Christmas shoppers helped boost Macy’s 4Q resultsCNBC 02/25/2020
Macy’s same-store sales fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, but the department store operator posted earnings of $2.12 per share versus the $1.96 expected by Wall Street as it was aided by a “meaningful sales uptick” in the 10 days heading into Christmas. The retailer’s share price increased by about three percent in premarket trading on the news.
