Latina and black women hit hardest economically by downturn

Latina and black women hit hardest economically by downturnThe New York Times 06/06/2020
Nearly 20 percent of Hispanic women and 17.5 percent of black women were unemployed in May, substantially higher than 13.6 percent of white women. White men, at 11.3 percent, were affected least by job losses in May, while black men (16 percent) and Hispanic men (15.5 percent) were more likely to be without jobs.
