Levi Strauss CEO says COVID-19 will force company to ‘right size’CNBC 04/13/2020
Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh believes that strong brands such as his company will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic “stronger than ever.” While touting Levi’s “strong” financial position in an interview with CNBC, Mr. Bergh admitted that the current situation will force the company to further “right-size the organization.” He didn’t offer any specifics.
