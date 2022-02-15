Levi’s brand president leaves following COVID-19 dispute

Retail News
Levi’s brand president leaves following COVID-19 disputeSan Francisco Chronicle 02/15/2022
Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey said that she quit her job after the company attempted to prevent her from publicly talking about issues related to school closures and vaccination requirements tied to COVID-19. Levi Strauss confirmed that Ms. Sey had left the company but declined to comment on her characterization regarding the reason(s) for her departure.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!