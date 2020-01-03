Levi’s introduces paid family leave

Retail News

Fortune

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh found it difficult to take care of all his professional and personal duties when he was wife had to travel to China to take care of her ailing parents this fall. “I’m a CEO—I’ve got a massive support system around me. And it was challenging to juggle it all,” he said. “It really brought home how hard it is when one of our employees is dealing with this.” The result is that Mr.Bergh’s company has introduced a new, paid family leave benefit for corporate and retail employees who work at least 30 hours a week.