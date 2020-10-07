Life Is Good cofounders stay upbeat in the face of COVID-19

Retail News

USA Today

Bert and John Jacobs have seen the U.S. go through some tough times (Sept. 11, the Great Recession) since they founded the Life Is Good t-short brand in 1994. The founders’ and brand’s sense of optimism has been tested, but they continue on. “We like to say, ‘Life isn’t easy, and life isn’t perfect. But life is good,'” said Bert.